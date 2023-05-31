Left Menu

Owaisi criticises Rahul Gandhi's speech in US, recalls violence against Muslims in 1980s when Congress was in power

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday claimed that political secularism has destroyed Muslims in the country and it was used to end Muslim representation in Assemblies and Parliament.Owaisi hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhis remarks in the United States and spoke on the alleged incidents of violence against Muslims that happened in the 1980s when Congress was in power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.I have been telling right from beginning that through political secularism, Indian Muslims were destroyed.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:42 IST
Owaisi criticises Rahul Gandhi's speech in US, recalls violence against Muslims in 1980s when Congress was in power
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday claimed that political secularism has destroyed Muslims in the country and it was used to end Muslim representation in Assemblies and Parliament.

Owaisi hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the United States and spoke on the alleged incidents of violence against Muslims that happened in the 1980s when Congress was in power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

''I have been telling right from beginning that through political secularism, Indian Muslims were destroyed. Due to political secularism, empowerment of Indian Muslims did not happen. Political secularism was used to end Muslim representation in Assembly and Parliament. I have and will be against political secularism,'' the Hyderabad MP told reporters here.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks in the US where the Congress leader had spoken about Muslims, Christians, Dalits and tribals ''feeling attacked'', Owaisi said: ''It is unreasonable. You were asked a question on Indian Muslims. But you said similar thing happened to Dalits and Sikhs in 1980s''.

''You should have told what is happening to Muslims. He should teach this to Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan Chief Minister). Rahul Gandhi should have also told how Junaid and Nasir were killed in Rajasthan (allegedly by right-wing groups in February). Your government in Chhattisgarh sponsored 'Dharam Sansad' where Mahatma Gandhi was abused (back in December 2021),'' Owaisi said.

He further said the Congress supported the BJP government in 2019 on the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) because of which today majority of those in jails are Muslims, Dalits and the persons who are dissenters of the regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023