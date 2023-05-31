Left Menu

Fed's Harker says he's inclined to 'skip' a rate hike in June

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:20 IST
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday that for the moment he is inclined to support a "skip" in interest rate hikes at the central bank's next meeting in June, although economic data due soon could change his mind.

"I am in the camp increasingly coming into this meeting thinking that we really should skip," Harker said at an event on financial stability. That said, data due on Friday about the U.S. job market "may change my mind." (Reporting By Dan Burns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

