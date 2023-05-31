Left Menu

Ahmednagar district to be named after Ahilya Devi Holkar: Maharashtra CM Shinde

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Ahilya Devi Holkar. The Chief Minister was speaking at a program organized on the 298th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar at Chaundi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and dignitaries were present," a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:37 IST
Ahmednagar district to be named after Ahilya Devi Holkar: Maharashtra CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paying tributes to Ahilya Devi Holkar (Photo/Twitter @CMOMaharashtra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Queen Ahilya Devi Holkar. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Ahilya Devi Holkar. The Chief Minister was speaking at a program organized on the 298th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar at Chaundi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and dignitaries were present," a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born in Chaundi village of Ahmednagar district on May 31, 1725. On the occasion, Eknath Shinde said that Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life.

In a tweet, CM Shinde said, "The soil where Ahilya Devi Holkar was born owes us a great debt. Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life. This government is also a government of the common people and a government that gives justice to the common people. In the cabinet meeting held yesterday in the state, Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana has been launched and through this, a total of Rs 6,000 from the Center and Rs. 6,000 from the state will be given to the farmers. Ahilyadevi Holkar's reign is still cited for many things. She gave a great lesson in administrative affairs." Various leaders were demanding to change the name of the district to the name of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Earlier on May 28 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named 'Veer Savarkar Setu'.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023