Former US VP Mike Pence plans 2024 campaign launch next week -sources

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:20 IST
Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, who incurred Donald Trump's wrath by refusing to support his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is set to enter the 2024 presidential race against his former boss on June 7, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Pence will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa, the sources said. A staunch social conservative who stood by Trump throughout his time in his office, Pence has increasingly distanced himself from the former Republican president since his election defeat, saying Trump's encouragement of the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, put him and his family in danger.

