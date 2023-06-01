Left Menu

BJP will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said BJP will again win the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing Times Network India Economic Conclave, Gadkari further said the government has done good work for the countrys development in the last nine years.There is a need to generate employment to eradicate poverty and achieve the Prime Ministers goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, Gadkari said.2024 hum jitne wale hai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said BJP will again win the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing 'Times Network India Economic Conclave', Gadkari further said the government has done good work for the country's development in the last nine years.

There is a need to generate employment to eradicate poverty and achieve the Prime Minister's goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, Gadkari said.

''2024 hum jitne wale hai. (We will win 2024 Lok Sabha elections),'' the road transport minister said while responding to a question.

''We have done good work and (will) form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People will elect us for the country's development,'' he added.

The BJP had won 303 seats out of 543 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress managed to win only 52.

The minister said India's biggest problems are hunger, poverty and unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

