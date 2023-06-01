Left Menu

Controversy over Loka Kerala Sabha event to be attended by CM Vijayan in New York

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:27 IST
Controversy over Loka Kerala Sabha event to be attended by CM Vijayan in New York
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted around the Loka Kerala Sabha, a Non-resident Keralites convention, to be held in the United States of America this month with allegations cropping up that money was being charged from 'pravasis' to stand or sit close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the three-day event.

The opposition Congress contended that it was ''embarrassing'' for the state that amounts ranging from USD 25,000 to USD 100,000 was being charged as part of the ''offer'' to sit or stand close to the Kerala Chief Minister during the conference which will be held in New York on June 9, 10 and 11.

The ruling Left in the state and the Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) denied the allegations of fundraising. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal told reporters that he was not aware that any fundraising was carried out as it was NORKA which was handling everything. He said that no wrong activity would be carried out with active knowledge of the state government. NORKA vice chairperson P Sreeramakrishnan also denied the allegations. He said that the Kerala government and NORKA handled the travel arrangements and the event was organised by the people in the US. He denied that any registration fee was charged or fundraising was carried out in the name of the Chief Minister, but said the amounts may have been collected as ''sponsorship'' for the 3-day conference. Sreeramakrishnan said that the opportunity to meet and interact with the Chief Minister would not be governed by who pays how much. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said, ''What is happening in the US in connection with the Loka Kerala Sabha is embarrassing for the southern state. It is wrong. It is not in keeping with the principles of Kerala and is not acceptable to the people of the state.'' Satheesan contended that by charging varying amounts, ''pravasis are being differentiated based on money''. ''A Communist CM is showing to the world the difference between the haves and have nots. Rs 82 lakh to sit close to the CM? So those who cannot afford to pay the amounts will remain outside the gates? ''Who permitted this fund collection in the name of the state and the CM? Action should be taken against those involved. The CM should avoid the event for this reason,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023