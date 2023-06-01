Left Menu

Cong welcomes Shah's peace measures for Manipur but questions delay in announcing them

The Congress welcomed the measures announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to bring back normalcy in Manipur but asked why he did not do this earlier and allowed the state to burn for a month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:16 IST
Cong welcomes Shah's peace measures for Manipur but questions delay in announcing them
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress welcomed the measures announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to bring back normalcy in Manipur but asked why he did not do this earlier and allowed the state to burn for a month. In Imphal, Shah said a judicial committee headed by a retired high court chief justice will soon be announced to inquire into the violent clashes that has claimed over 80 lives.

He also announced that a peace committee under Governor Anusuiya Uikey having representatives of all parties, Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations will be set up. A CBI probe to look into FIRs alleging five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur was also announced.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Shah's series of announcements on measures related to bringing Manipur back to normalcy is welcome.

''Why couldn't he have done this weeks ago? Why did the Modi government let Manipur burn for a month? Are only Manipuri votes valuable and Manipuri lives dispensable,'' he asked on Twitter.

''The RSS' agenda, the BJP state government's diabolical acts and the Union government's inaction is the reason why Manipur is bitterly divided today. And what has happened in Manipur has implications for the entire Northeast,'' the Congress leader also said.

The party has claimed that the BJP's ''divisive politics'' was responsible for the crisis in Manipur and has questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not made an appeal for peace to the people of the northeastern state. The opposition party has also questioned why Shah delayed his visit to the violence-hit state.

Shah said he visited relief camps, met both Kuki and Meitei civil groups, and discussed the peace process.

According to Shah, the leaders of both the warring Meitei and Kuki communities, as well as other civil society representatives who met him, assured that they would work to assuage hurt feelings and remove misunderstandings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023