Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL60 UP-WRESTLERS-LD MAHAPANCHAYAT **** Khap Mahapanchayat: Delegation will meet Prez Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers, says Rakesh Tikiat Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Khap Mahapanchayat held here on Thursday decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually abusing female grapplers, farmer leader Rakesh Tikiat said. **** CAL27 WB-MAMATA-WRESTLERS **** Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers who have been seeking arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that she will fight till they get justice. **** DEL76 INDIA-NEPAL-TALKS-OUTCOMES **** New Delhi agrees to power transmission from Nepal to Bangladesh through India New Delhi: In a significant move, India on Thursday agreed to allow Nepal to sell power to Bangladesh using the Indian transmission network under a trilateral arrangement, in a move that is seen as significant for greater regional cooperation. **** DEL69 INDIA-NEPAL-MODI-3RDLD TALKS **** India, Nepal resolve to address boundary dispute amicably; ink raft of pacts to broadbase ties New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday vowed to resolve the vexed boundary dispute under the spirit of friendship even as the two sides signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhi's import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 mega watt in the next 10 years. **** DEL71 NCERT-TEXTBOOKS **** Chapters on Periodic Table, challenges to democracy dropped from NCERT Class 10 textbooks New Delhi: Chapters on the Periodic Table, contribution of agriculture to the national economy, challenges to democracy and sustainable management of natural resources are among those dropped from Class 10 textbooks by the NCERT. **** CAL23 MN-3RD LD SHAH **** Judicial probe, peace committee to resolve Manipur violence: Shah Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice to inquire into clashes which erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur, will soon be announced. **** DEL77 DEF-AGNI-MISSILE **** India carries out successful training launch of Agni-1 ballistic missile New Delhi: India on Thursday carried out a successful training launch of the Agni-1 ballistic missile that validated all operational and technical parameters of the strategic weapon. **** DEL67 ENV-CHEETAH-BHUPENDER YADAV **** We take responsibility for whatever happened, but project will be successful: Bhupender Yadav over cheetah deaths New Delhi: With three cheetahs and as many cubs dying at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in three months, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Thursday said, ''We take responsibility for whatever happened'', but asserted that the translocation project will be a major success. **** MDS23 TN-ORDINANCE-CM **** DMK will strongly oppose ordinance, Centre is creating crisis: TN CM Stalin Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused the Centre of creating a crisis in the non-BJP ruled states and said that the ruling DMK would strongly oppose the Central ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. **** MDS24 KL-BISHOP MULAKKAL-LD-RESIGNATION **** Franco Mulakkal resigns as Jalandhar Bishop; Church says not a disciplinary measure Thiruvananthapuram: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was temporarily relieved of his pastoral responsibilities by Pope Francis in 2018 following allegations of rape by a nun, has resigned from the Jalandhar Bishop's post, the Vatican's representative in India said on Thursday. **** LEGAL LGD11 DL-HC-SISODIA-BAIL **** Why was excise policy withdrawn if it was so good? asks Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to explain why he chose to withdraw the policy when it was claimed to be ''so good''. **** BUSINESS DEL62 BIZ-LD GST **** GST mop-up crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore for third month in a row; up 12 pc in May New Delhi: GST collections crossed Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the third month in a row, recording a 12 per cent increase in May at over Rs 1.57 lakh crore, according to the official data released on Thursday. **** DEL48 BIZ-GST **** GST collection rises 12 pc to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in May New Delhi: GST collection in May rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday. **** FOREIGN FGN55 SA-BRICS-JAISHANKAR **** Terrorism among key threats to international peace and security: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS meet Cape Town: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described terrorism as among the key threats to international peace and security and said all nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda. **** FGN24 US-RAHUL-LD POLITICS **** Rahul Gandhi says his disqualification from Lok Sabha has given him huge opportunity Stanford: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not imagine his disqualification from Lok Sabha was possible when he joined politics but asserted that it has given him a ''huge opportunity'' to serve the people. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN21 SA-JAISHANKAR-LAVROV **** Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in South Africa Capetown: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed issues of bilateral and global interests. ****

