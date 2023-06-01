Haroli to be converted into model constituency: Deputy CM

Haroli will be converted into a model constituency and every field will be provided with an irrigational facility, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the rest house of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) -- to be constructed for Rs. 6.21 crore at Haroli in Una, he said the state government is committed towards the welfare of the people besides ensuring time-bound implementation of various progressive policies and programmes of the government.

He also directed the officers to be in touch with the people and keep on interacting with them, so that they could approach the officers without any hesitation and learn about the schemes and benefit from them, a statement issued here said.

The deputy chief minister also said the Haroli College would soon be ready to be dedicated to the people and assured to provide a sum of Rs 100 crore to create basic amenities at Chintpurni Shrine.

Later, he participated in the district-level Piplu fair in the Kutlehar assembly constituency after paying obeisance at the Narsingh Temple. He also honoured the family members of the martyrs on the occasion.

