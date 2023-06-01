Left Menu

Haroli to be converted into model constituency: Deputy CM

PTI | Una | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:07 IST
Haroli to be converted into model constituency: Deputy CM

Haroli will be converted into a model constituency and every field will be provided with an irrigational facility, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the rest house of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) -- to be constructed for Rs. 6.21 crore at Haroli in Una, he said the state government is committed towards the welfare of the people besides ensuring time-bound implementation of various progressive policies and programmes of the government.

He also directed the officers to be in touch with the people and keep on interacting with them, so that they could approach the officers without any hesitation and learn about the schemes and benefit from them, a statement issued here said.

The deputy chief minister also said the Haroli College would soon be ready to be dedicated to the people and assured to provide a sum of Rs 100 crore to create basic amenities at Chintpurni Shrine.

Later, he participated in the district-level Piplu fair in the Kutlehar assembly constituency after paying obeisance at the Narsingh Temple. He also honoured the family members of the martyrs on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023