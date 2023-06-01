Left Menu

President says Kosovo ready to hold new elections in north

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:10 IST
President says Kosovo ready to hold new elections in north

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said on Thursday her country was ready to hold new local elections in the crisis-hit north as long as they were triggered by a legal process.

Osmani made the comments to reporters after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a summit in Moldova.

The talks were part of international efforts to defuse a crisis in northern Kosovo, which flared into violence on Monday, wounding 30 NATO peacekeeping troops and 52 Serb protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023