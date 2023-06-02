Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:26 IST
JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha formally announced on Friday that it will support the Aam Aadmi Party in opposing the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi after a meeting between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi.

Announcing this at a press conferencehere here, Kejriwal said that the ordinance must be defeated collectively in Parliament where it is likely to come up for voting as a law in the forthcoming session.

Soren, who accompanied him at the press meet after their meeting where Punjab CM BHagwant Singh Mann was also present, said, ''The Centre's attack on democracy is a matter of serious concern.'' Keriwal and Mann arrived here on a special flight from Chennai around 9 pm on Thursday accompanied by AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh besides AAP MLA Atishi.

''JMM will support AAP in opposing Central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi. ''The Centre is creating a crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party and is preventing a duly elected government from functioning independently.'' the Delhi CM said.

''Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the AAP government (the apex court had ruled that the control over transfer and posting of top bureaucrats in Delhi would vest with the state government), the Centre brought the ordinance,” Kejriwal stressed.

He described the movement against the ordinance ''like a fight for independence''.

Kejriwal said: ''This ordinance should be collectively defeated in the Parliament as it is undemocratic, against the federal structure and unconstitutional.” He added, ''We will not allow the Central government to suppress democratic rights of people.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

