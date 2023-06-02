"Today's BJP doesn't have...": Congress leader Pawan Khera slams govt

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday defended Rahul Gandhi for his "completely secular" remarks for the Indian Muslim League party stating that the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government lack knowledge of Indian politics. The BJP has criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remark and stated that the Congress leader may have uttered this remark due to his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad that's why he called Muslim League a "secular party".

While talking to ANI, Khera said, "I think today's BJP, that of PM Modi and Amit Shah, does not have knowledge of Indian politics. They might have knowledge of Pakistan's politics but not India's." "Syama Prasad Mookerjee had forged an alliance with Jinnah's Muslim League. This is not that Muslim League. This is that Muslim League with which BJP forged an alliance in Nagpur," Khera further remarked.

The Indian Union Muslim League is an ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha before being disqualified from Parliament. Responding to a question on Congress' alliance with the Muslim League during his interaction at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Rahul Gandhi said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party. There is nothing non-secular about Muslim League. I think the person (who sent the question) has not studied the Muslim League."

Gandhi is currently on a visit to the US. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks stating that it was "extremely unfortunate" that some people in the country "still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular.

"Rijiju also asked how Mohammad Ali Jinnah's Muslim League which was "responsible" for India's partition on religious lines be a secular party. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Jinnah's Muslim League is a secular party? The party responsible for India's partition on religious lines is a secular party? Extremely unfortunate that some people in India still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular!" (ANI)

