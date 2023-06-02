Left Menu

TN lost two major investments due to ruling DMK's 'careless' attitude: Palaniswami

In a statement, the former chief minister claimed that Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn had planned to start a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semi-conductor plant in Tamil Nadu as an Indian-foreign joint venture.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:28 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the state lost two mega investments worth several thousands of crores of rupees to other states due to the ''careless'' attitude of the DMK government, and mocked at Chief Minister M K Stalin's just-concluded trip abroad.

Palaniswami, the AIADMK General Secretary, also claimed many companies were shifting to other states from Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the former chief minister claimed that Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn had planned to start a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semi-conductor plant in Tamil Nadu as an Indian-foreign joint venture. ''Because this government refused to provide the land and subsidy sought by the firm, the factory that could provide jobs to 25,000 people has now gone to Gujarat,'' Palaniswami claimed in a statement. Similarly, another proposed Rs 4,000 crore ''Apple I-phone'' manufacturing plant of Foxconn has gone to neighbouring Karnataka due to the ruling DMK's ''carelessness'', he said, without elaborating. In such a situation, the government's assertion that it would make Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030 is only ''lip service,'' the former CM added. While the state government was ''ceding'' investments like this to others, CM Stalin was ''patting himself'' following his investment-seeking trip to Singapore and Japan, Palaniswami stated. He had earlier mocked Stalin for his 9-day official foreign visit, dubbing it a ''pleasure trip.'' Stalin had earlier said that his visit to the two nations yielded about Rs 3,200 crore of proposed investments to the state from investors there.

