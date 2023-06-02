Left Menu

Biden to tout bipartisan debt ceiling deal in first Oval Office address

U.S. presidents have generally reserved an address from the White House's Oval Office for the most significant, and dramatic of events: the attacks of Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:50 IST
Biden to tout bipartisan debt ceiling deal in first Oval Office address

U.S. presidents have generally reserved an address from the White House's Oval Office for the most significant, and dramatic of events: the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, for example, or the Challenger space shuttle explosion.

On Friday, however, President Joe Biden plans to make his first Oval Office speech after more than two years as president about a crisis that was averted. Biden, a Democrat, will speak at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) about a topic that has dominated Washington and roiled investors in recent weeks, but had little impact to date on most American voters: the debt ceiling.

After nail-biting negotiations, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed a bill that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default as early as June 5. White House officials declined to provide details about Biden's remarks, but he is expected to emphasize the importance of Democrats and Republicans ignoring their deep policy and cultural divides, after reaching the compromise deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. "Our work is far from finished, but this agreement is a reminder of what's possible when we act in the best interests of our country," Biden said in a written statement earlier on Friday.

Former President Ronald Reagan spoke to the nation from the Oval Office after the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle in 1986; former President George W. Bush used the venue to address the country after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Former President Barack Obama made remarks from the Oval Office in the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf Coast. Biden, who came into office in January 2021, has spoken before to the nation during 'primetime' hours, including his State of the Union addresses from the Capitol and a speech from the White House East Room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Friday night address is his first from the Oval Office, a setting that highlights the power and authority of the presidency, as Biden seeks a second term against a growing field of Republican candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023