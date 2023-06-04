Left Menu

UN Secretary-General Guterres deeply saddened by loss of life and injury in Odisha train accident

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-06-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 09:23 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more.

The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

The accident on Friday left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury in a train accident in Odisha, India," a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on Saturday. Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and Government of India. He wished a swift and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement added.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi had also condoled the tragic train crash, saying he is "deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India." Korosi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.

"Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India," the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly had earlier tweeted.

United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner also said in a tweet that he is following news reports about the tragic accident in Odisha ''with a heavy heart." Extending condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, Steiner said "Our thoughts are with them while wishing the many injured a speedy recovery."

