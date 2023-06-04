Left Menu

Iraq and Syria discuss tackling cross-border drug trade

The Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers also discussed “steps Syria has achieved on the ground” to curb the illegal trade, an Iraqi government official who attended Sunday's meeting, but did not wish to be identified, told Reuters. During his visit to Baghdad, Mekdad will also meet Iraq's president, prime minister, parliament speaker and chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, Hussein said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 17:32 IST
Iraq and Syria discuss tackling cross-border drug trade
Fuad Hussein Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iraq and Syria's foreign ministers discussed ways to help end drug trafficking across their joint border at a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said. "Today we have discussed cooperation between Iraq and Syria to fight drug trade. It’s known that Iraq is a corridor for trafficking and regrettably drug consumption has begun in Iraqi society," Hussein told a joint press conference with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday evening for a two-day visit.

Hussein said the humanitarian crisis of the Syrian refugees in Iraq, whom he estimated at around 250,000 people, was also part of the bilateral talks. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a warm welcome at last month's Arab League summit after Arab states agreed to reinstate Syria's full membership of the league, after it was suspended for 12 years over Assad's crackdown on protests against his regime.

Having welcomed back Assad, Arab states want him to curb a flourishing Syrian trade in narcotics, which are produced in Syria and smuggled across the region. The Syrian government denies any role in the trade, for which Syrian officials and Assad relatives have faced Western sanctions.

Arab governments and the West accuse Damascus of producing the highly-addictive and lucrative amphetamine captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf. The Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers also discussed “steps Syria has achieved on the ground” to curb the illegal trade, an Iraqi government official who attended Sunday's meeting, but did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.

During his visit to Baghdad, Mekdad will also meet Iraq's president, prime minister, parliament speaker and chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, Hussein said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023