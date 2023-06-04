EAM Jaishankar arrives in Namibia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in Namibia's capital on Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will hold productive discussions to advance the time-tested bilateral ties. Jaishankar was warmly received on his arrival in Windhoek by Namibia's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu. ''Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly,'' he tweeted.

''Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward,'' he said.

Jaishankar arrived here from Cape Town where he called on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and met with other ministers of the BRICS bloc.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

