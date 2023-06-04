Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Namibia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in Namibias capital on Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will hold productive discussions to advance the time-tested bilateral ties. Jaishankar was warmly received on his arrival in Windhoek by Namibias Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu.

PTI | Windhoek | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:05 IST
EAM Jaishankar arrives in Namibia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in Namibia's capital on Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will hold productive discussions to advance the time-tested bilateral ties. Jaishankar was warmly received on his arrival in Windhoek by Namibia's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu. ''Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly,'' he tweeted.

''Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward,'' he said.

Jaishankar arrived here from Cape Town where he called on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and met with other ministers of the BRICS bloc.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023