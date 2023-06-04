Ensuring availability of welfare scheme benefits to citizens is Haryana govt’s top priority: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 12.5 lakh new ration cards have been generated with the help of 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' to ensure the availability benefits of public welfare schemes to eligible citizens.

Addressing people at an event in Karnal, Khattar said beneficiaries can visit the office of the additional deputy commissioner to get their Below Poverty Line (BPL) data updated so that they can continue to get ration benefits.

Ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes to the actual beneficiaries is the top priority of the state government, he said.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) has become a key document to avail the benefits of the government facilities and other states are also now adopting it, Khattar said in a statement.

The chief minister said that gone are the days when the state youth used to get jobs on the basis of favouritism during the previous regime. Now jobs are being given on a pure merit basis.

He asserted that the BJP-led government has zero tolerance for corruption. Khattar said that the Haryana government is making constant efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure and in this series, state-of-the-art facilities have been ensured in the government hospitals for the poor and needy.

"We are here to serve the people, not to enjoy power," he said.

He called upon the party workers to take all the development works and public welfare schemes run by the government over the last over eight years among the people and ensure that they get the benefits from them.

Earlier in the day, Khattar paid tribute to mystic poet Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary.

Khattar said that the teachings and beliefs of Sant Kabir promote equality of all religions and social harmony in society and are also relevant even in present times.

