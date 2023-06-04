Left Menu

TDP leader condemns attack on party leaders, says there's undemocratic rule in Andhra Pradesh

Former Minister Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday condemned the attack on TDP leaders Anam Venkataramana Reddy and Sikander Reddy and said there is undemocratic rule in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Minister Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday condemned the attack on TDP leaders Anam Venkataramana Reddy and Sikander Reddy and said there is undemocratic rule in Andhra Pradesh. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited Anam Venkataramana Reddy and Sikander Reddy at Apollo Hospital after knowing that the TDP leaders were attacked in Nellore city on Sunday saying that such attacks are not right in a democracy.

This comes after some unidentified persons attacked the TDP leaders in the evening hours of Sunday at the house of Anam Venkataramana Reddy with sticks and stones. Condemning the attack, Ramanarayana said, "Andhra Pradesh is being governed in a confused situation. Undemocratic rule goes on in the name of good governance. Nothing is constitutional. From legislative meetings to panchayat meetings, nothing counts."

"Chief Minister, District Collector, volunteers, MPs and MLAs are also worthless. This system has gone away," he added. Hitting out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government Ramanarayana said that it's unfortunate that Assembly meeting that used to be held for 60 to 70 days has been reduced to 20-30 days and the government implements welfare schemes with debt.

"Assembly meetings used to be held for 60 to 70 days in the past. It is unfortunate that it has been reduced to 20 to 30 days now. The funds given by the central government and the taxes paid by the people are not enough and they are going into debt. We are seeing a government that implements welfare schemes with debt," he said. (ANI)

