Left Menu

BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra in Jaipur on June 13

The BJPs Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.According to the spokesperson, the BJPs state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:13 IST
BJP to take out Jan Akrosh Yatra in Jaipur on June 13
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will take out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra here against the Congress government in the state on June 13, a spokesperson of the opposition party said on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the BJP's state unit president C P Joshi called upon the workers and public representatives of the party to ensure maximum participation in the march. A meeting was held in the state office of the BJP on Monday to prepare an outline of the programmes to be held in the state for the next one month over the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During the meeting, the Joshi took feedback from party MLAs and district unit presidents about the preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena also addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023