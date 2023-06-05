Left Menu

BJP president Nadda meets veterans as part of party's public connect programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST
BJP president Nadda meets veterans as part of party's public connect programme
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda met some eminent veterans, including former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag, on Monday as part of his party's month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Besides General (retired) Suhag, Nadda met Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (retd) and Lt Gen A S Lamba (retd), and said it was an honour for him to meet them.

Nadda gave them booklets highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to them on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and these will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society are part of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023