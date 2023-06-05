Maharashtra ex-CM Manohar Joshi out of ICU, but remains semiconscious: Hospital
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena stalwart Manohar Joshi was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of a private hospital, where he was admitted last month after a brain haemorrhage, as his health has stabilised though he remains in semiconscious state, said the medical facility here.Joshi 85, a former Lok Sabha speaker, was admitted to the P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai on May 22.
- Country:
- India
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena stalwart Manohar Joshi was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of a private hospital, where he was admitted last month after a brain haemorrhage, as his health has stabilised though he remains in semiconscious state, said the medical facility here.
Joshi (85), a former Lok Sabha speaker, was admitted to the P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai on May 22. ''Mr Joshi has been shifted out of the ICU (intensive care unit) and his health is currently stable. However, he remains semiconscious,'' said an official statement issued by the multi-specialty hospital. The veteran politician's health is being monitored closely, said the statement. ''Our team of experts continues to closely monitor his health,'' the hospital said.
Joshi was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and headed the first-ever Shiv Sena-BJP government formed in the state.
A key figure in the undivided Shiv Sena, he served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the BJP-led government was in office at the Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will win all Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami after BJP State Working Committee meeting
"Not happy....": Shivakumar on Congress majority in Karnataka, sets Lok Sabha polls as "next target"
BJP to organise rallies of top leaders in every Lok Sabha constituency of Uttarakhand
Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena won't be able to cross 50 seats in next Mumbai civic polls: BJP
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik