Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL63 PM-2NDLD ENVIRONMENT **** India strongly raising issue of climate justice with developed countries: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said developing and underdeveloped countries are paying the price for the ''wrong policies'' of some developed nations, and asserted that India has raised the issue of climate justice with every such advanced country **** . DEL75 SPO-2NDLD WRESTLERS **** Sakshi, Bajrang, Vinesh rejoin Railways, say will continue fight for justice, rubbish reports of withdrawal from protest New Delhi: Asserting that none of the protesting wrestlers have backed down, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue their fight for justice and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest as attempts to ''sabotage'' the movement. **** DEL72 MOE-NIRF LDALL RANKINGS **** NIRF 2023: IIT Madras best institution for 5th consecutive year, IISc retains best varsity spot for 8th year in a row New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fifth consecutive year, while Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science was adjudged the best university and research institution, according to the education ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework. **** DEL83 CBI-RAIL-ACCIDENT **** CBI all set to take over probe into Balasore train accident case New Delhi: The CBI is all set to take over the investigation in the Balasore train accident that left at least 275 people dead and 1,100 injured, officials said. **** DEL87 RAIL-ACCIDENT-LD CONG **** CBI meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents: Kharge to PM Modi on Odisha rail incident New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of playing with the lives of railway passengers by not focussing on their safety and security and hit out at the railways for seeking a CBI probe, saying the agency is meant to investigate crimes and not train accidents. **** DEL88 DEF-INDO-US-AUSTIN-LD-PRESS **** US putting 'full weight' behind India's defence modernisation: Austin New Delhi: India and the US have a unique role in preserving the rules-based global order, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday while citing ''bullying and coercion'' by China and Russian aggression against Ukraine. **** DEL71 AVI-GOVT-2NDLD AIRFARES **** Govt asks airlines to devise mechanism for reasonable pricing of air tickets New Delhi: The government on Monday asked airlines to devise a mechanism to ensure reasonable airfares amid a surge in air ticket prices, particularly on certain routes that were earlier served by Go First. **** DEL85 NADDA-RAHUL **** Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi on Monday and alleged that the former Congress president is not running any ''shop of love'' but has opened a ''mega shopping mall of hatred''. **** CAL23 RAIL-ACCIDENT-2ND-LD LOCO PILOTS **** Odisha train accident: Commissioner of Railway Safety records statements of injured drivers Bhubaneswar: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Monday recorded the statements of injured engine driver Gunanidhi Mohanty and his assistant Hajari Behera, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, officials said. **** DEL86 ELECTIONS-RAJASTHAN-EC-VISIT **** EC officials to visit poll-bound Rajasthan on June 15 New Delhi: The Election Commission has started preparing for a fresh set of assembly polls before the end of this year with its senior officials visiting poll-bound states to take stock of election preparedness. **** DEL84 ENV-CHEETAH-CCF **** India's cheetah project progressing well beyond initial projections: Namibia's Cheetah Conservation Fund New Delhi: India's cheetah project is progressing well beyond the initial projections made before the animals were translocated, said Namibia-based Cheetah Conservation Fund which is helping the Indian government reintroduce the animals in the country. **** MDS7 KA-CM-BUDGET **** Karnataka Budget to be tabled on July 7, says CM Siddaramaiah, as all eyes set to watch allocations for 'guarantees' Davangere (Karnataka): The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year. **** CAL20 WB-RUJIRA-2ND LD FLIGHT **** Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira stopped from boarding flight to UAE Kolkata: Rujira Banerjee, wife of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, was allegedly stopped from boarding a UAE-bound flight citing a "lookout" noice by the Enforcement Directorate that asked her to appear before them on June 8, her lawyer said. **** LEGAL LGD11 UP-COURT-4THLD MUKHTAR **** Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term for 1991 murder Lucknow: A court in Varanasi on Monday awarded life sentence to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari for the murder of a Congress leader's brother, Awadhesh Rai, more than 30 years ago. **** LGD16 DL-HC-2NDLD SISODIA **** Sisodia fails to get relief, HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case New Delhi: In a fresh setback for AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, observing that he is facing ''extremely serious'' allegations and there is a possibility of ''influencing the witnesses''. **** FOREIGN FGN 30 NAMIBIA-JAISHANKAR-DIASPORA **** 'Rise of India is unstoppable': EAM Jaishankar Windhoek: The rise of India is unstoppable and the country is taking its place in the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, citing India's strong economic growth, its strong relationships abroad and the support of the diaspora worldwide. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)