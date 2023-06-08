Left Menu

Gujarat Cong may soon get in-charge, state unit president; consultations on in Delhi

Consultations are going on in Delhi between top state leaders and central leadership to appoint new state in-charge and party state unit president, party sources said.The top contenders for the post of state unit president are Deepak Babaria and Paresh Dhanani, they said, adding the party will appoint a state in charge first and later appoint a state unit president.In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power with a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has initiated consultations to appoint new Gujarat in-charge and state unit chief with top leaders from here having reached Delhi to meet the central leadership.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma had resigned after the party's worst defeat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections in which it got just 17 seats out of 182.

State unit president Jagdish Thakor had also offered to step down after the crushing defeat.

''Top Congress leaders of Gujarat have been called to Delhi. They include Arjun Modhwadia, Amit Chavda, Sailesh Parmar, Siddarth Patel and Deepak Babaria. Consultations are going on in Delhi between top state leaders and central leadership to appoint new state in-charge and party state unit president,'' party sources said.

The top contenders for the post of state unit president are Deepak Babaria and Paresh Dhanani, they said, adding the party will appoint a state in charge first and later appoint a state unit president.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power with a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress' tally of 17 seats was its performance since the state was formed in 1960. The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats.

