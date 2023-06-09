Left Menu

UK's Sunak: we must show Putin that Ukraine support won't wane

And hopefully that will speed up the calculation in his mind that he should withdraw his forces."

UK's Sunak: we must show Putin that Ukraine support won't wane
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that Ukraine's supporters needed to send a strong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that their backing for Kyiv will not weaken as the war goes on.

"The more we can put in place support for Ukraine, not just in the here and now, that support that will last for a time and for years to come, I think it sends a strong signal to (Putin) that there is no point in trying to wait us out," Sunak said at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We're not going anywhere. We will be here for as long as it takes. And hopefully that will speed up the calculation in his mind that he should withdraw his forces."

