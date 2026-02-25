Left Menu

Wall Street Jitters: AI Concerns and Tariff Ambiguity Stir Market Movements

Wall Street's main indexes prepared to open higher following turbulent sessions. Investors weighed AI trade risks and tariff uncertainties amidst Nvidia's earnings announcement. Despite challenges, AI disruption is a continuing market theme. President Trump highlighted stock gains, while tariff details remained unclear as market focus shifted to AI investment returns.

Updated: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes looked set to open on a positive note Wednesday after a series of volatile sessions spurred by investor doubts around AI trades and uncertainty over tariffs as Nvidia's earnings announcement loomed. This month has seen heightened market volatility with apprehensions over AI investments and unpredictable tariffs, especially affecting US equities.

Various sectors, from software to transportation, have recorded substantial declines due to unnerving developments in AI, leading to concerns about widespread industry disruption. Sam Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist, commented on AI disruption being a key market trend for the year due to evolving technology.

On a political note, US President Donald Trump underscored stock market successes during his latest speech, while his tariff policies left markets speculating further. The tech-heavy Nasdaq experienced a gain, closing more than 1% higher as investor sentiment around AI improved slightly, and anticipation for Nvidia's reports grew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

