Trump: Biden administration has informed my lawyers that I've been indicted

Former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that the Biden administration has informed his attorneys that he has been indicted.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

He did not provide evidence. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details. Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

