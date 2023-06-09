All love jihad cases to be probed if BJP comes to power in Bihar in 2025: Choudhary

Left Menu

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that all alleged love jihad cases will be probed in the state if his party is voted to power in the 2025 assembly elections.Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.If voted to power in 2025, we will probe all love jihad cases. India is touching new heights on the world stage under PM Modi, Choudhary said.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that all alleged 'love jihad' cases will be probed in the state if his party is voted to power in the 2025 assembly elections.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

"If voted to power in 2025, we will probe all love jihad cases. Not only this, we will ban cow slaughter in the state," Choudhary said while addressing a public meeting here.

Those who try to create disturbances will be dealt with strictly and they will be sent behind the bar as it is happening in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the JD(U), will face a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections next year and the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, the BJP leader claimed.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has changed in the last nine years. Democracy has been strengthened... India is touching new heights on the world stage under PM Modi," Choudhary said.

