Biden says he has not spoken to AG Garland as Trump indictment unsealed

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he had not spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland and didn't intend to, as the Justice Department unsealed charges against his predecessor Donald Trump.

"I have not spoken to him at all and I’m not going to," Biden said, when asked by a reporter if he would speak to Garland.

