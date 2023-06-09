Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.
The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.
The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.
