UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 18:32 IST
British Conservative lawmaker Nigel Adams stepped down on Saturday with immediate effect, triggering a third by-election after the resignations of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries a day earlier.

"I've today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect," Adams, who served as a minister in Johnson's administration, said on Twitter.

