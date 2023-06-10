Left Menu

Assam: Congress, 11 Opposition parties meet Governor, urge judicial inquiry in female cop's death

Congress and 11 other opposition parties on Saturday met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum for inquiry in the death of lady police officer Junmoni Rabha.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:17 IST
Political parties with Assam Governor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Congress and 11 other opposition parties on Saturday met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum for inquiry into the death of lady police officer Junmoni Rabha. Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha died after her car collided with a truck near the Jakhalabandha area in Assam's Nagaon district on May 16.

Assam Pradesh Congress, Trinamool Congress, Jatiya Dal Axom, Aam Admi Party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, NCP, Raijor Dal, CPI (ML), CPI (M), RJD, JD (U) were among the signatories in the memorandum. The parties sought the Assam Governor's intervention and urged him to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting or retired High Court Judge in lieu of a CBI inquiry into the incident of Junmoni Rabha's death.

After the meeting, leader of Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) Debabrata Saikia said that a delegation of 12 non-BJP political parties in Assam today met the Assam Governor. "We discussed about the state government's failure of law and order in the state. We submitted a memorandum to the Governor over the death of Junmoni Rabha," Debabrata Saikia said.

SI Rabha was in charge of the Morikolong Town Police Outpost. As per the police, Junmoni Rabha was driving the car from the Nagaon side and her car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said. The death case of SI Rabha has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

