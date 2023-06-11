Without blaming others we should rectify what's lacking in our governance: Sachin Pilot

Asserting that he will continue to raise his voice for people, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said, "I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone," in an indirect reference to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "If there is something lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it. I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone...raising your voice is very important in politics," he said while addressing a public gathering in Dausa, his family stronghold, on his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary.

Addressing the public, the leader said, "When I was in the governance, you all are aware I always put forward my opinions with utmost courtesy, respect and appropriateness." Reminding about infant deaths in Kota hospital when he was in the state government, Pilot said, he addressed the issue and a hospital was built for the children.

"I am glad to announce now that there is a hospital for the kids, and there are no reports of deaths anymore," Pilot said, stressing that it is important to put forward your opinion. The Congress leader also made no announcements about floating a new political party, as there has been speculation that Pilot may float his own party on the 23rd death anniversary of his father.

However, on Friday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal rejected speculation that Sachin Pilot could float a new party in Rajasthan and said the party will fight the state assembly polls unitedly. Venugopal told ANI that there is no need to believe rumours."I do not think so. These are all rumours. To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot two-three times. Do not worry. We will fight unitedly," Venugopal said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also had earlier ruled out the possibility of Pilot floating a party. Amid differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, Congress leadership arranged a meeting between the two leaders in Delhi last month.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore on Friday took a dig at the Congress in Rajasthan and said the "plane of Sachin Pilot is in auto mode" and "time will tell where it will land on June 11". Rathore, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, took potshots at Ashok Gehlot and said that the demands of Sachin Pilot remain unfulfilled. "Where will Sachin Pilot's plane, which is in auto-mode, land on June 11, time will tell. His demands are pending before the government and the Chief Minister has not responded to them," Rathore told ANI.

Earlier Pilot had launched a 5-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to protest against the inaction of the Congress government in Rajasthan in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024. (ANI)

