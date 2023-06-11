"Telangana governance is based on one man's individual discretion": BJP leader Muralidhar

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Muralidhar Rao launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government and said that governance in the state is based on one man's individual discretion and there was no transparency on any policy issue. While talking to ANI on Saturday, the BJP leader said, "Governance is based on one man's individual discretion. There is no transparency on any policy issue. No responsibility and accountability in the system of policy implementation. From the inception of the scheme to the implementation at the final stage."

Further targeting the state government, he said, "This government is not interested in implementing the principles of governance. If you see corruption, the government is involved in institutional corruption and structured corruption. There is a democracy deficit because of this. We BJP are educating the people. So far only 30,000 double-bedroom houses are distributed out of the 80,000 houses they constructed." "As opposition parties we aim to mobilise the people and make them understand what is happening on the ground and ultimately prepare the people as BJP is the only alternative," Rao added. (ANI)

