Eyewash, nothing changed in NCP: Fadnavis on Supriya Sule's elevation

Its an eyewash.NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation.Pawar also appointed Sule as the chairperson of the partys Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra, the only state where the NCP has a formidable electoral presence.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed as an ''eyewash'' the recent change in Nationalist Congress Party's hierarchy wherein Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were made working presidents.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the development had hardly changed anything in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

When asked whether Sule's elevation as working president amounts to a significant change in the party's hierarchy, Fadnavis said, "Though it is their internal matter. I do not think it is a major change in that party. It has hardly changed anything. It's an eyewash''.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared his daughter Supriya Sule and former Union minister Praful Patel as working presidents of the party, marking a generational shift in the organisation.

Pawar also appointed Sule as the chairperson of the party's Central Election Authority and in-charge of Maharashtra, the only state where the NCP has a formidable electoral presence.

