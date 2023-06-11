Maha: Argument breaks out between police and warkaris outside temple in Pune district, Oppn claims lathicharge

An argument broke out on Sunday between warkaris- devotees of Lord Vitthal- and police during a procession in Maharashtra's Pune district but there was no lathicharge, a senior officer said.

Opposition parties, however, claimed police lathicharged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action. The incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident, said Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey.

While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, he said.

''There was an altercation when police tried to stop them,'' Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris.

The issue took a political turn with opposition NCP and Congress claiming that police lathicharged warkaris.

"I condemn the (state) government for the incident of lathi-charge on warkaris. This has never happened in so many years. The pilgrimage (to Pandharpur) has been a tradition for the past few centuries.

"The administration's mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action," NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said.

She said warkaris have played the role of the guide (to society) through their simple and easy teachings.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty.

He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspended.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful.

''Since March, an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state. Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged. This is shameful. If Devendra Fadnavis (home minister) cannot run the state, he should resign,'' he said.

