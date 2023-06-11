Maharashtra: India carries different identity around globe, says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, on Sunday, hailed the completion of nine years of the Modi government. He also presented a report on the work done during the last nine years. Yadav was addressing the journalists at a Journalist Council in Sambhajinagar district.

Yadav added, "Today, India holds a different identity around the globe. The country is also bringing its small cities before the world. On the completion of nine years of Modi governance, a major public campaign is being carried out which includes meeting senior citizens of the country, programs organized by the party (Bharatiya Janata Party), communicating with the public, holding programs with the beneficiaries of the schemes launched during the last nine years". The Union Minister said, "We have been on a Maharashtra visit for the last four days. The schemes which we carried out for the welfare of the poor, have been an outstanding achievement for us".

"Keeping in view the social structure, We built a constitutional committee for the backward class and secured 10 percent of the reservation under EWS (Economically Weaker Section)", he added. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further added, "We have now come under the world's five major economies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is now able to show the world that the possibilities of development are not restricted to big cities like Delhi-Mumbai. G-20 was held in Aurangabad (now Sambhajinagar). And, through G-20, India kept its 56 small cities before the world". (ANI)

