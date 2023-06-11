Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:26 IST
Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years.
Mishra, a former DGP in Haryana, retired from service in 2020 and will replace incumbent Shabbir Khandawala, who has completed his tenure of three years.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already sent him a joining letter and he is expected to take charge from July 1. His appointment will be valid till 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KK Mishra
- Haryana
- BCCI
- Jay Shah
- Shabbir Khandawala
- Anti-Corruption Unit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana
Tremors felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana.
Class 10 student accuses neighbour of rape in Haryana's Faridabad
Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi: Heavy deployment of Haryana Police on interstate borders, farmer leaders detained
'Mahila Maha Panchayat' in Delhi: Heavy deployment of Haryana Police on interstate borders, farmers' leaders detained