Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:26 IST
Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the new head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit for a period of three years.

Mishra, a former DGP in Haryana, retired from service in 2020 and will replace incumbent Shabbir Khandawala, who has completed his tenure of three years.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already sent him a joining letter and he is expected to take charge from July 1. His appointment will be valid till 2026.

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

