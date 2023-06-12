Left Menu

WB poll body files report in Calcutta HC for extending panchayat poll nomination date

State Election Commission Suggests an extension of the date for filing panchayat nominations till June 16. Hearing on a plea filed by BJP and Congress on Panchayat Polls is underway.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:14 IST
Calcutta High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal State Election Commission has submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court suggesting an extension of the date for filing panchayat nominations to June 16. On June 9, the high court observed that prima facie the time duration for filing nominations was inadequate and had asked the State Election Commission whether the date of nomination filing can be extended.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

