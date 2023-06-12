Adityanath has lost control, BJP leaders freely breaking laws: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed BJP leaders in the state are flouting laws as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lost control over his administration.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh refuted the charges as baseless.

In a statement issued here, the SP chief further said the law-and-order situation in the state is totally out of control.

''Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lost control over the administration because of which the BJP leaders are freely flouting the law. The BJP leadership is now proving to be helpless in keeping the BJP leaders and workers, who are arrogant of power, disciplined,'' he said.

The SP leader said Uttar Pradesh is being defamed because of the actions of BJP leaders.

''Now, the ruling party has lost its connection with the public and is running the government out of their sweet will and dictatorship. The arrogance of power does not last long. People are everything in a democracy,'' he said.

Yadav said people will teach the BJP a lesson whenever they get a chance to vote in 2024.

Rejecting the allegations of the SP chief, BJP senior spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said they are totally hollow and baseless.

''No one, however big or influential they might be, is let off in the Yogi Adityanath government for breaking the law of the land. Akhilesh Yadav is trying to make a connection with the people on the basis of false allegations and spreading canards,'' Srivastava added.

