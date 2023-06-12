'Livid' US House conservatives poised for next battle with McCarthy

The U.S. House of Representatives convened in an atmosphere of political uncertainty on Monday, with Republican hardline conservatives at odds with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and spoiling for a new fight over federal government spending. Lawmakers returned to Washington for the first time since 11 Republicans, including members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, paralyzed the chamber floor for days last week, in protest over a bipartisan debt ceiling bill that passed the House on May 31 without some of the government spending cuts they had demanded.

"What you saw last week was out of total frustration among all of us. And we're actually more livid now," Representative Ralph Norman, a leading conservative, told Reuters. McCarthy said he would meet with rebel lawmakers later on Monday but added that the standoff might continue for a few days.

"I want to get it solved so it doesn't keep erupting all the time," the California Republican told reporters. "Every morning, I pray for the patience of Job." The House Rules Committee was due to meet at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) to consider legislation delayed by the standoff, which would shield gas stoves from regulation and give Congress the ability to block other new federal rules.

Lawmakers will also consider a bill this week that would repeal a ban on pistol braces, which hardliners say Republican leaders initially pulled as punishment for opposition to the debt ceiling package. Party leaders deny the claim. The infighting could complicate passage of key legislation on spending, defense and agriculture later in the year.

With a narrow majority of 222-213, McCarthy can afford to lose no more than four Republican votes on any measure that faces uniform opposition from Democrats. His debt ceiling compromise with Democratic President Joe Biden set limits that would keep discretionary spending roughly flat for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

Norman and other conservatives want deeper spending cuts. McCarthy said he was open to that idea. "You can always do less," he told reporters.

Moderate Republicans warned that hardball tactics could backfire on conservatives if it forces Republicans to rely on Democratic votes. "The only bills that will pass will be bipartisan bills, which is the last thing these guys want," said Representative Don Bacon, a centrist Republican.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)