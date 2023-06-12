Need for vigilance at border to prevent infiltration, smuggling of drugs, arms: Amit Shah at Chintan Shivir of IPS officers

Presiding over a 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers posted in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG) here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance at the border to ensure that there is no infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms. Noting that contact and communication with every border village and their residents are very important for the security of the borders, Amit Shah urged that all CAPFs should promote the purchase of local products, which will increase employment opportunities in border areas and stop migration.

The Home Minister also directed that every CAPF should constitute a dedicated team to work on drone technology and anti-drone measures, and emphasised coordination with the law and order and local administration of the district to ensure security of the borders. Shah later stresses the need for the welfare of CAPF personnel, the promotion of sports and a sensitive approach towards their families, and also ask all CAPFs to prepare national-level sports teams. He further requested to make arrangements to provide free treatment to the general public in all CAPF hospitals.

The Home Minister advised every CAPF jawan to adopt five trees into his family, saying "This will not only clean the environment but will also increase the sensitivity of Jawans towards nature." The Minister directed that all the constructed houses of CAPFs should be allotted by November this year, and specified to ensure the allotment of all future houses through e-Awas portal in the next two months. He also directed to fill up all Non-General Duty posts in CAPFs and to remove any bottlenecks in the recruitment process within a month

Shah stressed the need to include at least 30 per cent of 'Shree Anna' in the diet along with inculcating interest in millets among the CAPF personnel In 'Chintan Shivir', various topics related to the forces, such as border security, capacity building, the guidance of junior officers, police-public relations, social media and law enforcement, central and state subjects, mission recruitment, monitoring of Ayushman CAPFs, training, CAPF e-Awas Portal, monitoring of infrastructure projects, welfare, experience sharing and best practices were discussed.

In the open session, suggestions were given to the Union Home Minister on various issues related to the Central Armed Police Forces. Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs also participated in the 'Chintan Shivir', which is an important platform for Indian Police Service officers working in all forces to share their experiences and prepare future strategies by pondering over the solutions of the challenges in front. (ANI)

