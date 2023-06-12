Left Menu

Need for vigilance at border to prevent infiltration, smuggling of drugs, arms: Amit Shah at Chintan Shivir of IPS officers

Presiding over a 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers posted in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG) here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance at the border to ensure that there is no infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:06 IST
Need for vigilance at border to prevent infiltration, smuggling of drugs, arms: Amit Shah at Chintan Shivir of IPS officers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Presiding over a 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers posted in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and National Security Guard (NSG) here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance at the border to ensure that there is no infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms. Noting that contact and communication with every border village and their residents are very important for the security of the borders, Amit Shah urged that all CAPFs should promote the purchase of local products, which will increase employment opportunities in border areas and stop migration.

The Home Minister also directed that every CAPF should constitute a dedicated team to work on drone technology and anti-drone measures, and emphasised coordination with the law and order and local administration of the district to ensure security of the borders. Shah later stresses the need for the welfare of CAPF personnel, the promotion of sports and a sensitive approach towards their families, and also ask all CAPFs to prepare national-level sports teams. He further requested to make arrangements to provide free treatment to the general public in all CAPF hospitals.

The Home Minister advised every CAPF jawan to adopt five trees into his family, saying "This will not only clean the environment but will also increase the sensitivity of Jawans towards nature." The Minister directed that all the constructed houses of CAPFs should be allotted by November this year, and specified to ensure the allotment of all future houses through e-Awas portal in the next two months. He also directed to fill up all Non-General Duty posts in CAPFs and to remove any bottlenecks in the recruitment process within a month

Shah stressed the need to include at least 30 per cent of 'Shree Anna' in the diet along with inculcating interest in millets among the CAPF personnel In 'Chintan Shivir', various topics related to the forces, such as border security, capacity building, the guidance of junior officers, police-public relations, social media and law enforcement, central and state subjects, mission recruitment, monitoring of Ayushman CAPFs, training, CAPF e-Awas Portal, monitoring of infrastructure projects, welfare, experience sharing and best practices were discussed.

In the open session, suggestions were given to the Union Home Minister on various issues related to the Central Armed Police Forces. Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs also participated in the 'Chintan Shivir', which is an important platform for Indian Police Service officers working in all forces to share their experiences and prepare future strategies by pondering over the solutions of the challenges in front. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023