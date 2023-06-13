Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon to visit Paris next week to promote hosting of 2030 expo

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 06:55 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday he will visit Paris next week to attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions (BIE), the organiser for the Expo 2030.

The visit is aimed at promoting his country's bid to host the expo. The host country for the 2030 Expo is expected to be selected in November.

