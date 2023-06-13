Left Menu

Maha: Case registered against forest official, driver over Rs 60,000 bribe demand

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against a woman forest official and a driver in connection with an alleged bribe demand of Rs 60,000, an official said on Tuesday.As per the ACB, Varsharani Rajaram Kharmate 40, an assistant forester, and a private driver named Murlidhar Bodke 58 had demanded the money from a person for the issuance of permission to cut a few trees.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:33 IST
Maha: Case registered against forest official, driver over Rs 60,000 bribe demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a woman forest official and a driver in connection with an alleged bribe demand of Rs 60,000, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the ACB, Varsharani Rajaram Kharmate (40), an assistant forester, and a private driver named Murlidhar Bodke (58) had demanded the money from a person for the issuance of permission to cut a few trees. The person then approached the ACB and a case was registered after due verification, said the official. Navnath Jagtap, deputy superintendent of police of ACB’s Palghar unit, said the Wada police have registered the case against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act. No arrests have been made so far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023