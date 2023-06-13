Maha: Case registered against forest official, driver over Rs 60,000 bribe demand
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a woman forest official and a driver in connection with an alleged bribe demand of Rs 60,000, an official said on Tuesday.
As per the ACB, Varsharani Rajaram Kharmate (40), an assistant forester, and a private driver named Murlidhar Bodke (58) had demanded the money from a person for the issuance of permission to cut a few trees. The person then approached the ACB and a case was registered after due verification, said the official. Navnath Jagtap, deputy superintendent of police of ACB’s Palghar unit, said the Wada police have registered the case against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act. No arrests have been made so far, he said.
