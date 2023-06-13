Jagan Reddy "insecure:" TDP after Andhra CM says "BJP may not support YSRCP" in 2024 polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) may not have the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general and Assembly elections in 2024. Meanwhile, TDP senior leader and MLC, Paruchuri Ashokbabu said that Jagan Reddy was stooping so low due to fear of losing power and his statements reflected his insecurity

"The Bharatiya Janata party may not support us. Pavan Kalyan may not support us. We do not have any problem. I did not believe in any of them. I have God's grace and I believe in the blessings of people," the chief minister said on Monday while addressing a gathering at Krosuru in the Palnadu district in the State. The Andhra chief minister also distributed 'Vidya Kanuka Kits' at a school in Krosuru and spent time with students in their classrooms.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda while addressing a public meeting at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district accused the YSRCP government as among the "most corrupt." A day later on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Jagan government asking what happened to all the 'lakhs of crores of rupees' given to the state. Shah was speaking at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

"In the last five years, PM Modi had sent 5 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh. But did the state got developed? Where did that money go? It went to the corrupt cadre of CM Jagan," the senior BJP leader added on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Andhra chief minister yesterday also took a dig at TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. "Twenty-eight years after becoming the Chief Minister and after 14 years of ruling, Naidu is coming out with declarations on Rayalaseema, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and gas cylinders, Jagan Reddy said questioning what the former Andhra chief minister had done during his tenure.

The Andhra chief minister said that the TDP chief didn't implement welfare schemes during the TDP rule as he did not have a "generous heart." "Since he has a capitalist mentality, he cheated all sections of society including women, farmers SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and EBCs and never tried to implement welfare schemes which you are experiencing now," Jagan Reddy said.

The chief minster alleged that Naidu's name was "synonymous with backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating, and lies." Naidu "does not have any achievement to his credit despite ruling the State for 14 years. People do not believe him," Reddy said.

Chandrababu Naidu usually makes promises before elections and leaves, alleged Jagan Reddy adding that the TDP should be ready to down its shutters as people will not believe its "plagiarized kichidi election manifesto copied from other political parties." Speaking to media persons in Amravati on Monday, TDP leader Ashobabu said unless the Andhra Pradesh chief minister changes his style of functioning and his language he will certainly have to pay a very heavy price.

The TDP MLC stated that the upcoming elections will be "between the most honest leader and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy who is a symbol of corruption." "If Jagan is really not scared of the BJP, he should order his party MPs to stage dharnas on the floor of Parliament to demand special category status and other benefits that are due to the State," Ashokbabu said.

Jagan, the TDP leader alleged is also afraid of Chandrababu Naidu adding that the Andhra chief minister's Monday address at Kosuru in Palnadu clearly indicated that. "The Vidya Kanuka scheme is being implemented by the State with financial assistance from the Centre. Jagan has been publicising as if he is funding the scheme. Leave alone that. Instead of talking about the scheme for which the programme got up, the Chief Minister has criticised Chandrababu Naidu," the TDP MLC said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)