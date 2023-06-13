Left Menu

Former CM Bommai rubbishes Cong charge of hike in power tariff by previous BJP govt

In the coming days the electricity department will be in a big crisis.The KERC hiked the electricity tariff on June 5 by Rs 2.89 per unit, days after the Karnataka government announced the Gruha Jyoti scheme, offering free power up to 200 units.Bommai also alleged that ever since the Shakti scheme offering free bus ride to women in non-luxury government buses has been launched, the frequency of buses in many areas has reduced.

13-06-2023
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rubbished the Congress' allegation that the previous BJP government hiked power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit.

Bommai said in a statement that the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission had recommended an increase in electricity tariff in March this year when his government was in power. However, the BJP government did not agree to it.

''We did not order a hike in electricity tariff. It is the Congress which increased the prices after coming to power. They (Congress) issued orders in this regard,'' Bommai said.

According to the former CM, the increase in tariff will be a big burden on people. In the coming days the electricity department will be in a big crisis.

The KERC hiked the electricity tariff on June 5 by Rs 2.89 per unit, days after the Karnataka government announced the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme, offering free power up to 200 units.

Bommai also alleged that ever since the Shakti scheme offering free bus ride to women in non-luxury government buses has been launched, the frequency of buses in many areas has reduced. This has resulted in overcrowding in the buses.

In this context, he pointed out that a student in his home district died due to serious head injuries after falling from the bus.

