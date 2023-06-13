BJP bereft of issues to raise in elections: Rajasthan Congress chief

Rejecting the BJP's allegations of corruption against the Gehlot government, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday charged that the opposition party was trying to create a ''false perception'' among voters as it was bereft of issues.

Congress' state president Govind Singh Dotasra claimed that the BJP leaders were disconcerted as there was no anti-incumbency against the Rajasthan government.

He was speaking at the state party office after the BJP held a protest on issues like corruption and paper leaks near the state secretariat here.

''They were contesting elections on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's face, but now Modi's face has also faded," he said, pointing to the BJP's defeat in Karnataka.

"They are just trying to create a perception in Rajasthan ... all BJP leaders have started saying that there is corruption in the Rajasthan government... (but ) the public is not saying this as they are satisfied with the good governance and decisions of the government," he said.

He alleged that the BJP leaders were giving 'irresponsible statements'' as they are jittery ahead of assembly polls in the state.

''They are trying to make false allegations, threatening in a way that their government will be formed and they will do this or that… they do not have a single issue against the government," the Congress leader said.

During the demonstration on Tuesday, BJP leaders including state president CP Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena and other leaders accused the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot of corruption.

"The Congress government presented five budgets but there was no adverse reaction. People are getting benefits of the schemes," Dotasra said.

He said the state government is working with a transparent approach.

''If any wrongdoing is brought to the notice and corruption is found there, the government takes prompt action," he said, referring to the Jaipur case where Rs 2.31 crore in cash and one kg of gold was seized from an almirah in a government building last month.

