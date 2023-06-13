Putin: Russian weapon quality improving but drones, high-precision ammo lacking
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the quality of Russian weaponry was improving, but that the country lacked high-precision ammunition and drones.
Putin said Russia had increased its production of key weapons by 2.7 times over the past year, and he also accused the West of pumping weapons into Ukraine.
