CM Gehlot approves formation of board in honour of Maharana Pratap

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:44 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of a board to inspire future generations about the warrior king Maharana Pratap, the government said on Tuesday.

The 'Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board' aims to encourage the new generation to learn about the king's ideals of patriotism, charity, public service and devotion to duty, the government added in its statement.

This board will have a chairman, vice-chairman and seven other members. It will have a separate secretary and executive staff, the statement said.

The chief minister had announced the formation of the board during the 483rd birth anniversary celebrations of Maharana Pratap in Udaipur on May 22.

He had also mentioned setting up Maharana Pratap’s mausoleum, Rajtilak Sthal, hostel and other places at a cost of Rs 5 crore in memory of the legendary warrior.

The new board will prepare a plan for course material, conservation and reconstruction of archaeological heritage, research, publication and promotion of ancient literature composed in different languages of India, the statement said.

