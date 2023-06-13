US NSA Sullivan calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that he is looking forward to a productive US visit and an engaging conversation with President Joe Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sullivan, who arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit, called on Prime Minister Modi and briefed him on the progress in various sectors of bilateral cooperation.

He conveyed that the US President looked forward to welcoming PM Modi on the state visit, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the growing and deepening Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said that he looked forward to a productive visit and an engaging conversation with President Biden on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said, ''Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US.'' President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit to the United States which will include a state dinner on June 22.

Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval took part in the second Track-1.5 dialogue on Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

They unveiled an ambitious roadmap for Indo-US collaboration in seven specific high-technology areas including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication and defence.

